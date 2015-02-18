NEW YORK Feb 18 The Dow and S&P 500 trimmed
losses and the Nasdaq was barely higher on Wednesday as minutes
from the latest Federal Reserve meeting showed concern from
policymakers about raising interest rates too soon.
At 2:06 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
23.83 points, or 0.13 percent, to 18,023.75, the S&P 500
lost 2.8 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,097.54 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 1.76 points, or 0.04 percent, to
4,901.03.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)