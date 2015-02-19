* Crude oil slumps, but above $50 per barrel
* Priceline shares rally in premarket after results
* Jobless claims fall in latest week
* Dow down 20 pts, S&P down 2.75 pts, Nasdaq up 5.5 pts
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a flat open on Wall Street Thursday, with major
indexes near record levels, as investors continued to digest
ongoing uncertainty over Greece.
Energy shares looked to be in focus with crude oil
down 4.2 percent at $49.94 per barrel, as another big weekly
build in U.S. crude inventories and possible rise in Saudi
output fueled concerns about oversupply. Exxon
Mobil fell 1.2 percent to $89.95 in premarket trading
while Halliburton Co was off 2.2 percent to $43.43 and
ConocoPhillips fell 2.2 percent to $66.25.
The commodity has rebounded 15 percent from a recent bottom
hit in late January but is still down more than 50 percent from
a June peak.
While the decline in energy prices is expected to spur
consumer spending, it has severely hurt oil companies, with many
cutting spending plans for 2015 in a bearish sign for economic
growth prospects. Late Wednesday, Marathon Oil said it
would cut its 2015 capital budget by 20 percent, the second cut
of that magnitude since December.
While oil prices have been volatile of late, notching sharp
swings in both directions, the broader market has been fairly
quiet as investors await clarity on the situation in Greece.
Over the past 14 sessions, the S&P 500 has moved an average of
21.06 points from its peak to its trough, down from an average
of 31 points on Feb. 2. The CBOE Volatility index has
fallen in five of the past six sessions.
Wal-Mart Stores fell 1 percent to $85.40 in
premarket trading after the Dow component reported quarterly
results and said it expects ongoing headwinds from currency
exchange rates during 2015.
Priceline Group Inc jumped 8.3 percent to $1,216.49
in premarket trading after the online travel agency reported
better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
In Europe, the German finance ministry rejected a new
proposal from Athens for an extension of its bailout program,
saying it fell short of the conditions set out by the country's
euro zone partners.
On Wednesday, a Greek government spokesperson said the
country aimed to conclude a deal with its euro zone partners
"soon." U.S.-listed shares of the National Bank
of Greece rose 3.3 percent to $1.56 before the bell.
In the latest economic data, initial jobless claims fell
more than expected in the latest week, offering fresh evidence
that the labor market was gathering steam.
Futures snapshot at 8:43 a.m.:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.75 points, or 0.13
percent, with 138,958 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 5.5 points, or 0.13
percent, in volume of 24,814 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 20 points, or 0.11 percent,
with 29,385 contracts changing hands.
