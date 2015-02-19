* Decline in oil prices weigh on energy shares
* Priceline rallies after results, Wal-Mart down
* Jobless claims fall in latest week
* Dow down 0.3 pct, S&P down 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
(Updates to afternoon trading)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 19 The Dow and S&P 500 indexes
edged lower in afternoon trading on Thursday following further
declines in energy shares and a disappointing outlook from
Wal-Mart, while the Nasdaq gained.
A drop in shares of Wal-Mart Stores weighed down the Dow
after the company cut its sales outlook, citing the impact of a
stronger dollar. Shares fell 2.6 percent to $84.08.
On the upside, Priceline Group rallied 8.1 percent
to $1,214.34 on its results. The stock was the largest
percentage gainer on both the Nasdaq and S&P 500.
The S&P Energy index was down 0.5 percent, among the
biggest decliners for S&P sectors. Exxon Mobil fell 1.1
percent to $90.02 as oil prices slid following data that showed
another big weekly build in U.S. crude inventories.
The decline in energy prices has eroded the profits of oil
companies, with many cutting 2015 spending plans in a bearish
sign for economic growth prospects. Late Wednesday, Marathon Oil
said it would trim its 2015 capital budget by 20
percent, the second reduction of that magnitude since December.
Its shares were flat at $29.02 on Thursday.
"Right now, the majority view is that oil won't really start
to go up until the middle of the year," said Clem Miller,
portfolio manager at Wilmington International Funds in
Baltimore, Maryland.
At 1:13 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
51.82 points, or 0.29 percent, to 17,978.03, the S&P 500
lost 3.45 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,096.23 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 15.46 points, or 0.32 percent, to
4,921.82.
Investors were cautious as uncertainty continued over the
prospects of a debt deal with Greece.
The German finance ministry rejected a new proposal from
Athens for an extension of its bailout program, saying it fell
short of conditions set out by the country's euro zone partners.
On Wednesday, a Greek government spokesperson
said the country aimed to conclude a deal with its euro zone
partners "soon."
The biggest percentage decliner in the S&P 500 was Host
Hotels & Resorts, down 7.3 percent at $21.82, after
giving a disappointing forecast.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,531 to 1,434, for a 1.07-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,424 issues rose and 1,227 fell for a 1.16-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 60 new 52-week highs
and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 92 new highs
and 18 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)