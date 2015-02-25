* HP drops in premarket after results, outlook
* Day two of Yellen testimony on deck
* New home sales data expected at 10 a.m.
* Futures off: Dow 8 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 8.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 25 U.S. stock indexes were little
changed on Wednesday, after the Dow and S&P 500 climbed to their
latest records, before a second day of testimony from Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and data on the housing market.
* The Fed chair told a congressional committee that the Fed
is preparing to consider increases "on a meeting-by-meeting
basis," a subtle change that helps to lay a foundation for the
central bank's first rate hike since 2006, although the timing
of the liftoff was still in question. Yellen's second day of
testimony is set to begin at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT).
* Also due at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) is new home sales data for
January, with expectations calling for sales to dip slightly to
a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 470,000 units after an
unexpectedly strong 481,000 in December.
* Lowe' Companies advanced 2.8 percent to $76.75
before the opening bell after the home improvement retailer
posted quarterly results, reported same-store sales well above
analysts' estimates and forecast full-year sales above
expectations.
* Other retailers expected to post earnings on Wednesday
include L Brands, Target Corp and TJX Companies
.
* Hewlett-Packard shares dropped 6.5 percent to $36 in
premarket. The world's No. 2 PC maker reported flat or lower
quarterly revenue in all of its operating units after the close
on Tuesday, and forecast full-year earnings well below analysts'
expectations due to a strong U.S. dollar.
* As earnings season winds down, Thomson Reuters data
through Tuesday morning shows that of the 451 companies in the
S&P 500 that have posted earnings, 69 percent have topped
expectations, matching the beat rate for the last four quarters
but above the 63 percent rate since 1994.
* Along with lifting the Dow and S&P to their latest
records, Yellen's comments helped push Nasdaq to a 10th straight
advance, the longest winning streak for the index since July
2009.
* European shares edged lower as mixed corporate results
halted the rally that had propelled both Britain's FTSE 100
and Germany's DAX to record highs.
* Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street's
gains after Yellen's comments and Chinese factory data, though
Japan's Nikkei stock average snapped a five-day winning
streak and edged down 0.1 percent.
Futures snapshot at 7:22 a.m. (1222 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.25 points, or 0.15
percent, with 61,610 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8.25 points, or 0.19
percent, in volume of 8,733 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.04 percent,
with 9,761 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)