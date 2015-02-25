* HP drops in premarket after results, outlook
* Day two of Yellen testimony on deck
* New home sales data expected at 10 a.m.
* Futures off: Dow 2 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 8.75 pts
(Adds quote, Target earnings, updates prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 25 U.S. stocks index futures
pointed towards a flat open on Wednesday, after the Dow and S&P
500 climbed to their latest records, before a second day of
testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and data on
the housing market.
The Fed chair told a congressional committee that the Fed is
preparing to consider increases "on a meeting-by-meeting basis,"
a subtle change that helps to lay a foundation for the central
bank's first rate hike since 2006, although the timing of the
liftoff was still in question. Yellen's second day of testimony
is set to begin at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT).
"There is a pregnant pause in the market this morning," said
Peter Kenny, chief market strategist at Clearpool Group in New
York.
"Markets are waiting to see if there is any further insight
into the timeline in the normalization of rates, any shift in
terminology that would indicate a more certain timeline or a
significant shift in that timeline."
Also due at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) is new home sales data for
January, with expectations calling for sales to dip slightly to
a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 470,000 units after an
unexpectedly strong 481,000 in December.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 2.5 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a flat open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures fell 2 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures lost 8.75 points.
Along with lifting the Dow and S&P to their latest records,
Yellen's comments helped push the Nasdaq to a 10th straight
advance, the longest winning streak for the index since July
2009. After a sluggish start to the year, the Dow is up 6.1
percent in February, the S&P is up 6 percent and the Nasdaq has
rallied 7.2 percent for the month.
Lowe' Companies advanced 2.4 percent to $76.42
before the opening bell. The home improvement retailer reported
same-store sales well above analysts' estimates and forecast
full-year sales above expectations.
Target reported a stronger-than-expected jump in
same-store sales and profits for the key fourth quarter, and
forecast modest earnings growth in the current quarter. Shares
in the retailer rose 1.2 percent to $77.85 before the opening
bell.
Hewlett-Packard shares tumbled 6.7 percent to $35.91
in premarket. The world's No. 2 PC maker reported flat or lower
quarterly revenue in all of its operating units after the close
on Tuesday, and forecast full-year earnings well below analysts'
expectations due to a strong U.S. dollar.
As earnings season winds down, Thomson Reuters data through
Tuesday morning showed that of the 451 companies in the S&P 500
that have posted earnings, 69 percent have topped expectations,
matching the beat rate for the last four quarters but above the
63 percent rate since 1994.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)