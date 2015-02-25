* HP drops after results, outlook
* Day two of Yellen testimony on deck
* New home sales data expected at 10 a.m.
* Indexes off: Dow 0.06 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct
(Updates to market open)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 25 U.S. stocks were little changed
shortly after the open on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500
holding near records, before a second day of testimony from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and data on the housing
market.
The Fed chair told a congressional committee that the Fed is
preparing to consider increases "on a meeting-by-meeting basis,"
a subtle change that helps to lay a foundation for the central
bank's first rate hike since 2006, although the timing of the
liftoff was still in question. Yellen's second day of testimony
is set to begin at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT).
"There is a pregnant pause in the market this morning," said
Peter Kenny, chief market strategist at Clearpool Group in New
York.
"Markets are waiting to see if there is any further insight
into the timeline in the normalization of rates, any shift in
terminology that would indicate a more certain timeline or a
significant shift in that timeline."
Also due at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) is new home sales data for
January, with expectations calling for sales to dip slightly to
a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 470,000 units after an
unexpectedly strong 481,000 in December.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.56 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 18,197.63, the S&P 500 lost 1.78
points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,113.7 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 7.74 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,960.38.
Along with lifting the Dow and S&P to their latest records,
Yellen's comments helped push the Nasdaq to a 10th straight
advance, the longest winning streak for the index since July
2009. After a sluggish start to the year, the Dow is up 6.1
percent in February, the S&P is up 6 percent and the Nasdaq has
rallied 7.2 percent for the month.
Target reported a stronger-than-expected jump in
same-store sales and profits for the key fourth quarter, and
forecast modest earnings growth in the current quarter. Shares
in the retailer rose 0.8 percent to $77.60.
Hewlett-Packard shares tumbled 8.5 percent to $35.21
as the worst performer on the S&P 500 after the world's No. 2 PC
maker reported flat or lower quarterly revenue in all of its
operating units and forecast full-year earnings well below
analysts' expectations.
Lowe' Companies reported same-store sales well above
analysts' estimates and forecast full-year sales above
expectations, but shares of the home improvement retailer
slipped 0.3 percent to $74.43.
As earnings season winds down, Thomson Reuters data through
Wednesday morning showed that of the 465 companies in the S&P
500 that have posted earnings, 69 percent have topped
expectations, matching the beat rate for the last four quarters
but above the 63 percent rate since 1994.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,465 to 1,138, for a 1.29-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,027
issues rose and 980 fell, a 1.05-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 21 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 44 new highs and 8 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)