* HP drops after results, outlook
* New home sales fall less than expected
* Indexes: Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
(Updates to midday)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 25 U.S. stocks were slightly
higher in early afternoon trading on Wednesday, boosted by gains
in consumer discretionary shares and upbeat housing data.
The S&P 500 consumer discretionary index, up 0.8
percent, gave the benchmark index its biggest lift. Shares of
TJX were up 3.7 percent at $69.65 after results, while
Target rose 0.4 percent to $77.28 after a
stronger-than-expected jump in same-store sales and profits for
the fourth quarter.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony to a House of
Representatives committee provided few clues for investors on
the timing of an interest rate hike.
"It's a lack of anything negative keeping the market" up,
said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at
Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles. "The market's in an uptrend
until something displaces that uptrend and nothing from
Chairwoman Yellen was a notable displacement of that uptrend."
Single-family home sales in January fell less than expected
and supply rose to its highest level since 2010.
At 1:15 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
8.54 points, or 0.05 percent, to 18,217.73, the S&P 500
gained 1.07 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,116.55 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 10.98 points, or 0.22 percent, to
4,979.10.
The Nasdaq was on track for an 11th straight day of gains.
Hewlett-Packard shares tumbled 9.4 percent to $34.88
as the worst performer on the S&P 500 after the world's No. 2 PC
maker reported flat or lower quarterly revenue in all of its
operating units and forecast full-year earnings well below
analysts' expectations.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,779 to 1,205, for a 1.48-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,498
issues rose and 1,135 fell, for a 1.32-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 55 new 52-week highs and no new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 100 new highs and 17
new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)