* HP drops after results, outlook
* New home sales fall less than expected
* Indexes: Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down
0.1 pct
(Updates to afternoon trading)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 25 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged
lower in afternoon trading on Wednesday, led by losses in Apple
shares, but gains consumer discretionary shares limited the
decline.
Energy shares also climbed along with oil prices. The S&P
energy index was up 0.3 percent.
The S&P 500 consumer discretionary index, up 0.8
percent, gave the benchmark index its biggest support. Shares of
TJX were up 3.5 percent at $69.51 after results, while
Target rose 0.3 percent to $77.17 after a
stronger-than-expected jump in same-store sales and profits for
the fourth quarter.
Apple shares were down 2.4 percent at $128.03 but are still
up almost 10 percent this month.
Single-family home sales in January fell less than expected
and supply rose to its highest level since 2010.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony to a House of
Representatives committee provided few clues for investors on
the timing of an interest rate hike.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 6.64 points, or
0.04 percent, to 18,215.83, the S&P 500 lost 2.34 points,
or 0.11 percent, to 2,113.14 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 3.67 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,964.46.
Hewlett-Packard shares tumbled 9.7 percent to $34.76
as the worst performer on the S&P 500 after the world's No. 2 PC
maker reported flat or lower quarterly revenue in all of its
operating units and forecast full-year earnings well below
analysts' expectations.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,734 to 1,266, for a 1.37-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,492 issues rose and 1,191 fell for a 1.25-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 59 new 52-week highs and no new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 112 new highs and 18
new lows.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)