Initial claims climb in latest week
CPI posts biggest drop since 2008
Durable goods orders top expectations
Salesforce.com climbs after results, outlook
Indexes: Dow off 0.1 pct, S&P off 0.1 pt, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The Dow and S&P 500 edged lower
at midday on Thursday as energy shares eased back with oil
prices, while the Nasdaq advanced after deal news in the
technology sector.
Avago Technologies jumped 13 percent to $127.39 as
the best performer on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100
index after the company reached a deal to acquire Emulex
for $8 per share. Emulex shares surged 25.8 percent to $8.
Apple shares also edged higher and were last up 0.8 percent
at $129.77. Apple sent out an invite for a March 9 event, about
one month before the much-anticipated launch of the new Apple
Watch.
Energy shares were the among the biggest drags on the S&P
500 and Dow. The S&P 500 energy index was down 1.5
percent as crude oil futures fell on rising inventories in the
United States.
After a sluggish start to the year, stocks have rebounded
sharply in February. Both the Dow and S&P 500 are on track for
their best monthly performance since October 2011, while the
Nasdaq is on pace for its best month since January 2012.
"The action is very constructive in general. It's one of the
strongest months in years for the S&P 500, the Nasdaq just a
hair away from all-time highs, and we came up very far, very
fast. But we've had a big move ... and you have to expect some
profit-taking to come in," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of
Sarhan Capital in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 14.13 points,
or 0.08 percent, to 18,210.44, the S&P 500 lost 2.84
points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,111.02 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 10.83 points, or 0.22 percent, to 4,977.97.
The Nasdaq's all-time of 5,132.52 was hit in March 2000.
Economic data was mixed. January U.S. consumer prices had
the biggest drop since 2008 as gasoline prices tumbled, while
weekly jobless claims climbed last week and durable goods orders
rose last month. The deflation data could provide a cautious
Federal Reserve with leeway to keep interest rates low for a bit
longer.
Salesforce.com shares climbed 10.9 percent to $69.74
after the cloud software company reported quarterly earnings and
raised its full-year revenue forecast.
Transocean shares advanced 1.2 percent to $16.75
after quarterly results.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,599
to 1,339, for a 1.19-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,384 issues
rose and 1,194 fell, for a 1.16-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 33 new 52-week highs and two new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 105 new highs and 14
new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)