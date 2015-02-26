* Initial claims climb in latest week
* CPI posts biggest drop since 2008
* Durable goods orders top expectations
* Salesforce.com climbs after results, outlook
* Indexes: Dow off 0.2 pct, S&P off 0.3 pt, Nasdaq up 0.1
pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The Dow and S&P 500 slipped in
afternoon trading on Thursday as energy shares tumbled with oil
prices, while the Nasdaq advanced after deal news in the
technology sector.
Energy shares led declines in the S&P 500 and Dow, with the
S&P 500 energy index dropping 2.3 percent as U.S. crude
oil futures fell 5.5 percent to settle at $48.17, pressured by
rising inventories in the United States.
Avago Technologies jumped 13.2 percent to $129.47
as the best performer on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100
index after the company reached a deal to acquire Emulex
for $8 per share. Emulex shares surged 25.4 percent to $7.97.
Apple shares also edged higher and were last up 0.6 percent
at $129.50. Apple sent out invitations for a March 9 event,
about one month before the much-anticipated launch of the new
Apple Watch.
After a sluggish start to the year, stocks have rebounded
sharply in February. Both the Dow and S&P 500 are on track for
their best monthly performance since October 2011, while the
Nasdaq is on pace for its best month since January 2012.
"It's one of the strongest months in years for the S&P 500,
the Nasdaq just a hair away from all-time highs, and we came up
very far, very fast. But we've had a big move ... and you have
to expect some profit-taking," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive
of Sarhan Capital in New York.
At 2:39 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
34.26 points, or 0.19 percent, to 18,190.31, the S&P 500
lost 7.11 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,106.75 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 4.46 points, or 0.09 percent, to
4,971.59.
The Nasdaq's all-time intraday high of 5,132.52 was hit in
March 2000.
Economic data was mixed. January U.S. consumer prices had
the biggest drop since 2008 as gasoline prices tumbled, while
weekly jobless claims climbed last week and durable goods orders
rose last month. The deflation data could provide a cautious
Federal Reserve with leeway to keep interest rates low for a bit
longer.
Salesforce.com shares climbed 10 percent to $69.14
after the cloud software company reported quarterly earnings and
raised its full-year revenue forecast.
Transocean shares was down 1.4 percent to $15.82 after
quarterly results. Among other energy-related
shares, Exxon Mobil was down 1.5 percent at $88.28.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,721 to 1,267, for a 1.36-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,404
issues rose and 1,267 fell, for a 1.11-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 40 new 52-week highs and three new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 117 new highs and 16
new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)