By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. stocks fell 1 percent on Tuesday, with major indexes dropping in a broad decline and turning negative for the year amid continued strength in the U.S. dollar.

Concerns over Greece's debt talks added to the day's weakness, which took the S&P 500 below its 50-day moving average, a sign of weak near-term momentum.

The U.S. Dollar index rose 0.7 percent and is on track for its fourth rise of the past five sessions, up 3 percent over that period. The euro fell 0.9 percent against the dollar to nearly a 12-year low.

"There's some concern about what impact this will have on corporate earnings going forward, especially for the big multi-national companies," said Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at the ConvergEx Group in New York.

Euro zone ministers agreed that technical talks between finance experts from Athens and its international creditors would start on Wednesday, with the aim of unlocking further funding. However, the ministers warned Greece that it had "no time to lose."

Greece's debt issues have been on the back burner of late for U.S. investors, who continue to watch the region with caution. While the United States has little direct exposure to the country, there are concerns that extended uncertainty could spread throughout the euro zone.

"There's a lot of rhetoric out there, some of which feels like name-calling, all of which makes the situation read as worse than it used to be," Colas said.

In China, the pace of inflation unexpectedly picked up in February while producer prices continued to slide, underscoring the intense pressure on profit margins at Chinese companies and adding urgency to policymakers' efforts to find new ways to support growth.

The day's losses were broad, with all 10 primary S&P 500 sectors lower. Despite that, major indexes were roughly 3 percent away from record levels.

Urban Outfitters Inc late Monday reported earnings that beat expectations, lifted by an increase in same-store sales. Shares rose 8.5 percent to $42.88 and were the biggest gainer on the S&P 500.

On the downside, Barnes & Noble fell 4.8 percent to $23.87 after the company reported a drop in third-quarter sales.

Crude oil fell 0.8 percent in its third daily decline in the past four sessions. ConocoPhillips fell 0.7 percent to $61.56 while Occidental Petroleum was off 0.9 percent to $74.12.

At 10:57 a.m. (1457 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average fell 208.62 points, or 1.16 percent, to 17,787.1, the S&P 500 lost 21.29 points, or 1.02 percent, to 2,058.14 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 62.13 points, or 1.26 percent, to 4,880.31.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by 2,164 to 781, for a 2.77-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 2,034 issues fell and 528 advanced, for a 3.85-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 was posting 3 new 52-week highs and 15 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 21 new highs and 64 new lows. (Editing by W Simon and Nick Zieminski)