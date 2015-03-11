* S&P 500 coming off biggest one-day drop in two months
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 500 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 11 U.S. stocks ended lower for a
second session on Wednesday as worries increased about the
timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike and dollar
strength further dampened the outlook for U.S. earnings.
The move followed the S&P 500's biggest one-day decline in
two months in the previous session, which surpassed a selloff of
similar magnitude on Friday. The S&P 500 is now off 3.6 percent
from its March 2 record closing high and is down 0.9 percent for
the year so far.
Friday's stronger-than-expected jobs report is largely
behind the recent rate jitters, solidifying views the Fed could
raise rates as early as June.
"It's all about rates. I think many are holding onto the
view that if the Fed raises rates, stocks stop in their tracks
and reverse, and the bull market ends," said Bruce Zaro, chief
technical strategist, Bolton Global Asset Management in Boston.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27.55 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 17,635.39, the S&P 500 lost 3.92
points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,040.24 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 9.85 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,849.94.
The rate concerns have helped push up the dollar, as well,
which has added to worries the currency will continue to weigh
on U.S. multinationals' earnings.
"The big story is the dollar, and it continues to
strengthen. That is a double-edged kind of development in that
it will lead to more investor interest in the United States, but
on the other hand it hampers the ability of U.S. multinationals
to compete overseas," said John Carey, portfolio manager at
Pioneer Investment Management in Boston.
Shares of Tyson Foods were down 5.6 percent at
$37.55 and Pilgrims Pride Corp dropped 4.4 percent. The
U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday confirmed the
discovery of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial
turkey flock in Arkansas.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)