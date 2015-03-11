* Citigroup, Morgan Stanley up after the bell following Fed
* Shake Shack shares fall after the bell on results
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 500 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
(Updates close with dollar details; Bank of America, Shake
Shack down after the bell, Citigroup up)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 11 U.S. stocks ended lower for a
second straight session on Wednesday as worries grew about the
timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike and dollar
strength further dampened the outlook for U.S. earnings.
The move followed the S&P 500's biggest one-day decline in
two months in the previous session, which surpassed a selloff of
similar magnitude on Friday. The S&P 500 is now off 3.6 percent
from its March 2 record closing high and is down 0.9 percent for
the year so far.
Friday's stronger-than-expected jobs report, which
solidified views the Fed could raise rates as early as June, was
largely behind the recent jitters.
"It's all about rates. I think many are holding onto the
view that if the Fed raises rates, stocks stop in their tracks
and reverse, and the bull market ends," said Bruce Zaro, chief
technical strategist at Bolton Global Asset Management in
Boston.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27.55 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 17,635.39, the S&P 500 lost 3.92
points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,040.24 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 9.85 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,849.94.
The dollar extended its gains against the euro, following
the start of the European Central Bank's 1.1 trillion euro
bond-buying program. The euro fell 1.5 percent to trade near
$1.05 for the first time in 12 years and the single currency
is down 12 percent against the greenback since January.
The dollar's sharp rise has added to worries the currency
will continue to weigh on U.S. multinationals' earnings.
"The dollar continues to strengthen. That's a double-edged
kind of development in that it will lead to more investor
interest in the United States, but on the other hand, it hampers
the ability of U.S. multinationals to compete overseas," said
John Carey, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investment Management
in Boston.
S&P 500 earnings are now expected to decline 2.7 percent in
the first quarter from a year ago, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Shares of Tyson Foods were down 5.6 percent at
$37.55 and Pilgrims Pride Corp dropped 4.4 percent. The
U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the discovery of highly
pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial turkey flock in
Arkansas.
After the bell, shares of major banks were active following
the Fed's review of their capital plans. Shares of Bank of
America were down about 1 percent after the Fed approved
its capital plans but directed the bank to address process
weaknesses.
Shares of Citigroup jumped 3.1 percent to $53.95 while
Morgan Stanley gained 3.1 percent to $36.02.
Also after the close, Shake Shack fell 6.5 percent
to $43.85 following the release of its results.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,769 to 1,275; on the Nasdaq, 1,546 issues rose and 1,172 fell.
About 6.6 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 6.6 billion average for the month to date,
according to data from BATS Global Markets.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Nick Zieminski and Meredith
Mazzilli)