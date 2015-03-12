US STOCKS-Wall St rises as healthcare bill vote awaited
* Indexes up: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.58 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
March 12 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, rebounding after two days of declines, though shares of Intel Corp weighed on Nasdaq after the company warned that first-quarter revenue would be weaker than expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 44.18 points, or 0.25 percent, to 17,679.57, the S&P 500 gained 4.5 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,044.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.03 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,853.97.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
