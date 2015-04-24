* Amazon shares hit life high after revenue beats estimates
* Xerox slumps after it cuts forecast
* Time Warner Cable rises; Charter seeks talks
* Indexes ends up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.71
pct
(Updates to close)
By Noel Randewich
April 24 The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500
chalked up record high closes on Friday, propelled by strong
results from tech behemoths Google, Amazon and Microsoft.
The Nasdaq Composite added 0.71 percent to end at 5,092.09,
its second straight record high close. The S&P 500 rose 0.23
percent to a record high close of 2,117.69 points, barely above
its previous high of 2,117.39 set on March 2.
Amazon surged 14.13 percent to a lifetime high
after revenue beat estimates.
Google ended 2.9 percent after reporting higher
quarterly results while Microsoft jumped 10.45 percent
after it topped estimates.
The S&P had hit an intraday high of 2,120.92. The Nasdaq
earlier reached 5,100.371, the highest since its intraday record
of 5,132.52 in March 2000 that marked the peak of the dot-com
bubble.
"This chapter that the Nasdaq is writing is more suggestive
that it's a market that, while still technology-weighted, is
much more mature," said Steven Baffico, chief executive officer
at Four Wood Capital Partners in New York. "The companies in it
reflect that, companies like Cisco and Microsoft."
Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Starbucks accounted for the
bulk of the Nasdaq's rise on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 21.45
points, or 0.12 percent, to 18,080.14. The S&P 500 gained
4.76 points and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.02 points.
For the week, the S&P gained 1.8 percent, the Nasdaq gained
3.3 percent and the Dow added 1.4 percent.
"This is a case of the equity market looking a little bit
forward to oil being less of a drag going forward, and that
earnings in the second half will be better than they are now,"
said Anthony Valeri, an investment strategist for LPL Financial
in San Diego.
While markets are at record highs, March-quarter earnings of
S&P 500 companies are expected to dip 1.3 percent, with revenues
dropping 3.5 percent as the dollar hurts U.S. multinationals and
low oil prices affect energy companies, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Xerox slumped 8.75 percent after it cut its 2015
profit forecast, blaming the strong dollar.
Time Warner Cable jumped 4.37 percent on news
Charter Communications Inc's representatives reached
out to begin discussions on a potential merger. Comcast earlier
abandoned its proposed $45 billion merger with Time Warner
Cable.
Apple could be among the biggest market drivers
when it reports results after the bell on Monday. Results next
week from several big energy names, including Exxon Mobil
and Chevron, could keep investors on edge.
Wall Street may get new clues on the timing of an interest
rate hike when the Federal Reserve issues a statement following
its two-day meeting on Wednesday.
NYSE advancers outnumbered decliners 1,532 to 1,426, for a
1.07-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,456 issues fell and 1,246
advanced, for a 1.17-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 88 new highs and 19 new lows.
About 6.2 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, on
par with the daily average for the month to date, according to
BATS Global Markets.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich, additional reporting by Tanya
Agrawal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Nick Zieminski)