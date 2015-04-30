* Apple and Celgene weigh
* Jobless claims lowest since 2000
* Indexes down: Dow 1.4 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.9 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
April 30 U.S. stocks sold off in late trading on
Thursday, with the Nasdaq on track for a fourth straight day of
losses, as Apple shares declined and economic data reignited
concerns about the outlook for interest rates.
The day's data, including a report showing the number of
Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits tumbled to a
15-year low last week, suggested the economy is picking up.
It comes a day after the Federal Reserve pointed
to weakness in the labor market and other areas of the U.S.
economy.
"We didn't get a rally off of the Fed statement, and that
kind of set the stage for this morning because we got the
first-time claims number which was very strong. And that kind of
colored the statement more hawkish for the Fed," said Bucky
Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in
Birmingham, Alabama.
The Nasdaq biotech index dropped 3.2 percent, led by
a 3.9 percent fall in Celgene, which reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue.
Apple was down 2.7 percent at $125.20 and was the
biggest drag on the Dow, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The company
limited the availability of the Apple Watch after a key
component was found to be defective, according to the Wall
Street Journal.
At 3:10 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
248.6 points, or 1.38 percent, to 17,786.93, the S&P 500
lost 28.33 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,078.52 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 98.70 points, or 1.96 percent, to
4,924.94.
Among other decliners, Yelp shares slumped 23.7
percent to $39.10 a day after the consumer review website
operator forecast second-quarter revenue below analysts'
expectations. The S&P 500 tech sector
was down 1.6 percent, among the day's worst-performing sectors.
Also in the tech space, Baidu declined 8.3 percent
to $200.85 after China's dominant Internet search engine
provider posted its slowest quarterly revenue growth rate in
almost seven years.
S&P 500 earnings for the first quarter now are forecast at
up 1.1 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed, while revenue is
forecast down 3.2 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,318 to 685, for a 3.38-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,084 issues fell and 654 advanced for a 3.19-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 6 new 52-week highs
and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 36 new highs
and 79 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Meredith Mazzilli)