* Apple and Celgene weigh
* Jobless claims lowest since 2000
* Indexes post slight gains for April
* Indexes down: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 1 pct, Nasdaq 1.6 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
April 30 U.S. stocks sold off on Thursday, led
by a drop in the Nasdaq, as Apple shares declined and results in
tech and biotech names disappointed.
Upbeat economic reports added to uncertainty about the
outlook for interest rates, a day after data showed the U.S.
economy slowed to a crawl in the first quarter and the Federal
Reserve pointed to weakness in the labor market and other areas
of the U.S. economy.
Despite the day's decline, all three major indexes posted
slight gains for April.
The Nasdaq biotech index dropped 3.1 percent, led by
a 4.5 percent fall in Celgene, which reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue.
The decline marked a fifth day of losses for the biotech
index, bringing losses in the index to 8.1 percent for the week
so far. The Nasdaq fell for its fourth straight session, while
the S&P tech index fell 1.6 percent, the day's
worst-performing sector.
Apple was down 2.7 percent at $125.15 and was the
biggest drag on the Dow, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The company
limited the availability of the Apple Watch after a key
component was found to be defective, according to the Wall
Street Journal.
"We didn't get a rally off of the Fed statement and that
kind of set the stage for this morning," said Bucky Hellwig,
senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham,
Alabama.
"It didn't add any clarity. That kind of tied in with not a
lousy earnings season but a flattish earnings season. There's
just not a compelling reason to buy."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 195.01 points,
or 1.08 percent, to 17,840.52, the S&P 500 lost 21.34
points, or 1.01 percent, to 2,085.51 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 82.22 points, or 1.64 percent, to 4,941.42.
For the month, the Dow was up 0.4 percent, the S&P 500
gained 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq rose 0.8 percent.
The day's data included a report showing the number of
Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits tumbled to a
15-year low last week, which suggested the economy is picking
up.
Among other decliners, Yelp shares slumped 23.2
percent to $39.39 a day after the consumer review website
operator forecast second-quarter revenue below analysts'
expectations.
Baidu declined 8.5 percent to $200.28 after China's
dominant Internet search engine provider posted its slowest
quarterly revenue growth rate in almost seven years.
S&P 500 earnings for the first quarter now are forecast to
have increased 1.1 percent from a year ago, Thomson Reuters data
showed, while revenue is forecast to be down 3.2 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,355 to 693; on the Nasdaq, 2,131 issues fell and 647 advanced.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted six new 52-week highs and
three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 39 new highs and
91 new lows.
About 7.8 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 6.3 billion daily average for the month to
date, according to data from BATS Global Markets.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza and Meredith Mazzilli)