By Caroline Valetkevitch
May 1 U.S. stocks bounced back sharply on Friday
as investors snapped up some of this week's most beaten-down
shares, including in the healthcare and technology sectors, and
as data pointed to a pickup in economic activity.
Apple gave the three major indexes their biggest
boost, with a 2.3 percent increase to $128.01, reversing
Thursday's decline. The S&P tech sector was up 1.2
percent, while the Nasdaq was on track to snap a four-day losing
streak.
Biotech shares also rebounded and were set to snap a
five-day losing streak. The Nasdaq Biotech Index was up
2.7 percent.
Shares of Gilead rose 5.2 percent to $105.78 after
its quarterly profit nearly doubled. The S&P
healthcare index was up 1.3 percent and among the day's
best-performing sectors.
"Today's the first day of a new month, and we're seeing a
lot of institutional buying coming in," said Adam Sarhan, chief
executive of Sarhan Capital in New York. "The buy-the-dippers
have come in" to bid up stocks, which is a sign of a healthy
market.
Indexes were still on track to post losses for the week,
however. Social media shares were among the weakest performers
following disappointing outlooks and results this week from
several key players including Twitter.
LinkedIn dropped 19 percent to $204.07, a day after
reporting results.
Investors were also buoyed by an encouraging batch of data
for April that suggested the economy was pulling out of a
first-quarter soft patch.
At 3:20 p.m. the Dow Jones industrial average rose
169.69 points, or 0.95 percent, to 18,010.21, the S&P 500
gained 20.5 points, or 0.98 percent, to 2,106.01 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 56.78 points, or 1.15 percent, to
4,998.20.
Consumer sentiment jumped and vehicle sales were
stronger-than-expected in April, while manufacturing expansion
in the month held steady at near a two-year low.
Railcar makers gained after tougher oil-train safety
standards, including rules to phase out older tank cars in three
years, were announced.
Greenbrier gained 5.6 percent to $60.97, while
Trinity Industries rose 6.3 percent to $28.82. American
Railcar was up 5.3 percent at $55.90.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,826 to 1,197, for a 1.53-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,589 issues rose and 1,175 fell for a 1.35-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 10 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 33 new highs
and 64 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrwal; Editing by Savio D'Souza
and Meredith Mazzilli)