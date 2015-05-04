* McDonald's down after revealing turnaround plan
* Berkshire up, gives biggest boost to S&P
* Fracking stocks fall after Einhorn comments
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
(Updates to mid-afternoon)
By Noel Randewich
May 4 Wall Street rose on Monday afternoon as
Berkshire Hathaway led finance stocks higher, while shares of
McDonald's declined after the fast-food chain's turnaround plan
failed to satiate investors.
Berkshire rose 1.8 percent, giving the
biggest boost to the S&P 500 after the insurance and investment
conglomerate's results beat forecasts.
At 2:20 p.m. the Dow Jones industrial average rose
67.43 points, or 0.37 percent, to 18,091.49, the S&P 500
gained 8.72 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,117.01 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 18.45 points, or 0.37 percent, to
5,023.84.
Eight of the 10 S&P sectors were positive, with the
financials index gaining 0.82 percent and the utilities
index 1.1 percent higher.
"We just seem to be hanging in an upper range, taking in a
rash of earnings and trying to digest if the fundamentals are
there to build a platform for us to leg-up from," said Frank
Davis, director of sales and trading at LEK Securities in New
York, adding that he is skeptical of current stock prices.
With quarterly earnings reports winding down, Wall Street is
trying to divine when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin
raising interest rates. An April payroll report due on Friday
could give a hint.
While new orders for U.S. factory goods recorded their
biggest increase in eight months in March, the underlying trend
remained weak against the backdrop of a strong dollar, a further
sign that a rebound in economic growth would not be as strong as
last year.
McDonald's Corp fell 1.01 percent after its plan to
turn the fast-food chain into a "modern, progressive burger
company" failed to impress shareholders.
Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co fell 3.1
percent and the S&P 500 energy index was 1 percent lower
after David Einhorn, the influential head of hedge fund
Greenlight Capital, said at a conference that oil fracking
companies can "contaminate portfolio returns."
Cognizant hit an all-time high of $65.55 after the
IT services provider reported a better-than-expected rise in
revenue and raised its full-year forecast.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,879 to 1,130, for a 1.66-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,691 issues rose and 1,031 fell for a 1.64-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 11 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 46 new highs
and 27 new lows.
