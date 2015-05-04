* McDonald's ends down after revealing turnaround plan
* Berkshire gives biggest boost to S&P
* Fracking stocks fall after Einhorn comments
* Indexes end higher: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq
0.23 pct
(Updates to close)
By Noel Randewich
May 4 Wall Street ended higher on Monday as
corporate earnings came in better than feared, although shares
of McDonald's declined after the fast-food chain's turnaround
plan left investors wanting more.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc rose 1.62 percent,
giving the biggest boost to the S&P 500 after the insurance and
investment conglomerate's results beat forecasts.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 46.34 points,
or 0.26 percent, to end at 18,070.4, and the S&P 500
gained 6.2 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,114.49, just shy of its
record-high close of 2,117.69 on April 24.
The Nasdaq Composite added 11.54 points, or 0.23
percent, to 5,016.93.
"This is being driven by a lack of substantial negative
news," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at
OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois. "Things in Europe
seem pretty calm, we haven't heard anything out of China, and
against that backdrop, some of the earnings reports are looking
better."
Cognizant surged 6.15 percent after the IT services
provider reported a better-than-expected rise in revenue and
raised its full-year forecast.
Seven of the 10 S&P sectors were positive, with the
financials index gaining 0.98 percent and the utilities
index 0.73 percent higher, with investors attracted by
relatively high dividends.
With three-quarters of corporate earnings reports in, Wall
Street is now trying to divine when the U.S. Federal Reserve
will begin raising interest rates. An April payroll report due
on Friday could give a hint.
While new orders for U.S. factory goods recorded their
biggest increase in eight months in March, the underlying trend
remained weak against the backdrop of a strong dollar, a further
sign that a rebound in economic growth would not be as strong as
last year.
Monday's rally in utilities suggested some investors believe
the Fed will not raise rates soon and may be looking for yield,
Jankovskis said. The S&P utilities index has a dividend yield of
3.7 percent, compared to the S&P 500's 2.4 percent dividend
yield.
McDonald's Corp closed 1.71 percent lower after its
plan to turn the fast-food chain into a "modern, progressive
burger company" failed to impress shareholders.
Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co fell 1.88
percent and the S&P 500 energy index lost 1.39 percent
after David Einhorn, the influential head of hedge fund
Greenlight Capital, said at a conference that oil fracking
companies can "contaminate portfolio returns."
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,758 to 1,287, for a 1.37-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,593 issues rose and 1,158 fell for a 1.38-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 14 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 55 new highs
and 35 new lows.
About 5.6 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 7.2 billion daily average for the last five
sessions, according to data from BATS Global Markets.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)