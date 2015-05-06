* Yellen: Risks "moderated, not elevated"; no bubbles
forming
* Private employers add fewest jobs since Jan 2014
* Tech stocks weigh; energy stocks shed most gains
* Indexes down: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Noel Randewich
May 6 U.S. stocks traded lower on Wednesday
afternoon after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen warned
of high valuations, adding to anxiety about a global bond rout
and upcoming economic data.
The S&P 500 dipped to its lowest since mid-April after
Yellen said high equity valuations could pose dangers, although
she also said she does not see any bubbles forming.
With corporate earnings season winding down, U.S. investors
are bracing for an April payroll report later this week that
could give a hint of when the Fed will begin raising interest
rates.
"Everyone is obsessed with the Fed," said Michael Church,
president of Addison Capital Management in Philadelphia. "It
shouldn't surprise anyone that we didn't break out to new highs
this week, given that you had Yellen speaking today and payrolls
coming out on Friday."
A worldwide selloff in government bonds was also spreading
unease across Wall Street and other financial markets.
At 2:20 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
127.69 points, or 0.71 percent, to 17,800.51, the S&P 500
lost 13.97 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,075.49 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 35.14 points, or 0.71 percent, to
4,904.19.
U.S. private employers added 169,000 jobs last month, the
fewest since January 2014 and far below economists' estimates,
posing a downside risk for the more comprehensive nonfarm
payrolls report due on Friday.
Yellen's comments stung investors already nervous about
stock prices. The S&P 500 currently trades at 16.8 times forward
earnings, higher than its 10-year median of 14.7, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine.
The telecom services index was the biggest loser
among the 10 major S&P sectors, down 1.4 percent.
Tech stocks, led by Apple and Microsoft,
were the biggest drag on the three major indices. Apple was down
1.6 percent, declining for its third straight session.
MoneyGram gave up some of its earlier gains after
Western Union said it was not in talks to buy the
company. MoneyGram was up 15.76 percent while Western Union was
up 4.34 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,260 to 789, for a 2.86-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,629 issues
fell and 1,067 advanced, for a 1.53-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The S&P 500 was posting 6 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 26 new highs and 63 new lows.
