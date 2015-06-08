* Nasdaq, S&P 500 touch lowest level in a month
* Apple down; biggest drag on Nasdaq, S&P
* Wall St banks expect Fed rate hike in September
* Airline stocks fall on comments from Qatar Airways
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct
(Updates to mid-afternoon)
By Noel Randewich
June 8 U.S. stocks fell on Monday afternoon,
with the Nasdaq down 1 percent, as investors mulled the prospect
of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates as early as
September.
The declines followed three straight weeks of losses, with
the Dow and S&P touching their lowest in a month.
Stronger-than-expected jobs data released on Friday for May
was the latest sign of improved momentum in the economy,
prompting expectations of a Fed rate hike sooner than some
expected.
While the Fed is expected to raise rates this year, the
timing of the move has kept the market on the edge. Most
economists expect a rate hike in September, followed by another
one before the end of the year, according to a Reuters poll.
"The May jobs number is pointing in the direction of a more
likely interest-rate hike. The market is cringing at that idea,"
said Frank Davis, director of sales and trading at LEK
Securities in New York.
The dollar retreated after a report - later denied - that
President Barack Obama had expressed concern over its strength
after a year-long rally.
At 1:57 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
58.29 points, or 0.33 percent, to 17,791.17, the S&P 500
lost 10.53 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,082.3 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 47.41 points, or 0.94 percent, to
5,021.05.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
technology index's 1.2 percent drop leading the
losses.
Apple weighed most on the Nasdaq Composite and the
S&P 500 indexes. It was down 1 percent to $127.42 as the iPhone
maker kicked off its annual gathering of developers in San
Francisco, where it was expected to unveil a new music service.
Airlines stocks fell 4.5 percent, with JetBlue
slumping 6.44 percent. Qatar Airways asked the
industry's largest trade group to address protectionism, hitting
back against U.S. airlines campaigning to restrict competition
from Gulf carriers.
Tesla rose 2.53 percent after plans for its
Gigafactory got a boost from Panasonic's move to start
sending its employees to the plant, with manufacturing expected
to begin next year.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,078 to 897, for a 2.32-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,755 issues
fell and 964 advanced for a 1.82-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 was posting 8 new 52-week highs and 8 new lows;
the Nasdaq was recording 117 new highs and 23 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio
D'Souza Editing by Nick Zieminski)