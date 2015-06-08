* Nasdaq, S&P 500 touch lowest level in a month
* Apple biggest drag on Nasdaq, S&P
* Atmel jumps on M&A report
* Wall St banks expect Fed rate hike in September
* Indexes end down: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.65 pct, Nasdaq 0.92
pct
(Updates to close, adds comment)
By Noel Randewich
June 8 U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday as
investors worried about Greece and mulled the prospect of the
Federal Reserve raising interest rates as early as September.
With investors growing more nervous about the timing of the
Fed's first rate hike in nearly a decade, the Dow dipped into
negative territory for 2015.
Stronger-than-expected May jobs data released on Friday
prompted expectations of a Fed rate hike in September, sooner
than some expected.
"The May jobs number is pointing in the direction of a more
likely interest-rate hike. The market is cringing at that idea,"
said Frank Davis, director of sales and trading at LEK
Securities in New York.
Also weighing on U.S. investors, officials from Greece and
the European Union met on Monday but there was little indication
of progress to head off a potential Greek debt default when the
country's bailout program expires at the end of June.
"The news flow continues to revolve around Greece," said
Alan Gayle, senior investment strategist and director of asset
allocation at RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta. "We're of the
opinion that a successful resolution to the Greek problem
remains a coin toss."
The dollar retreated after a report - later denied - that
President Barack Obama had expressed concern over its strength
after a year-long rally.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 82.91 points,
or 0.46 percent, to end at 17,766.55. The S&P 500 lost
13.55 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,079.28 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 46.83 points, or 0.92 percent, to
5,021.63.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
technology index's 1.2 percent drop leading the
losses.
With Monday's losses, the Dow is down 0.32 percent in 2015,
while the S&P 500 is up a modest 0.99 percent and the Nasdaq is
6.02 percent higher.
Atmel Corp jumped 3.56 percent after Reuters
reported the chipmaker is exploring strategic alternatives
including a possible sale.
Apple weighed most on the Nasdaq Composite and the
S&P 500. It was down 0.66 percent to $127.80 after the iPhone
maker unveiled a new music service.
Airlines stocks fell 4.34 percent, with JetBlue
slumping 7.22 percent. Qatar Airways asked the
industry's largest trade group to address protectionism, hitting
back against U.S. airlines campaigning to restrict competition
from Gulf carriers.
Tesla rose 2.87 percent after plans for its
Gigafactory got a boost from Panasonic's move to start
sending its employees to the plant, with manufacturing expected
to begin next year.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,153 to 884, for a 2.44-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,785 issues fell and 1,004 advanced for a 1.78-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 9 new 52-week highs and 9 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 131 new highs and 28 new lows.
About 5.5 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 6.1 billion daily average so far in June, according to
BATS Global Markets.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio
D'Souza Editing by Nick Zieminski)