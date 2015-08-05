US STOCKS-Wall St bounces back from Wednesday's Fed-led decline
NEW YORK Aug 5 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose on Wednesday following three days of losses as tech shares advanced, while the blue-chip Dow index ended flat, weighed by Disney's largest daily drop in almost seven years.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10.02 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,540.67, the S&P 500 gained 6.56 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,099.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.40 points, or 0.67 percent, to 5,139.95. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
