* Precision Castparts jumps after Berkshire deal
* Disappointing China data boosts stimulus hopes
* Twitter up after NFL deal, CEO buys shares
* Indexes up: Dow 1.4 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.2 pct
(Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Aug 10 U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, bouncing
back sharply from last week's losses, boosted by gains in energy
and materials shares and optimism over Warren Buffett's latest
deal.
Copper rebounded from six-year lows while oil prices also
rallied, helping push the S&P 500 energy index up 2.8
percent and the materials index up 2.3 percent.
Disappointing economic data in China boosted hopes for
additional stimulus from Beijing, while Greece and international
creditors could wrap up a multi-billion euro bailout accord by
Tuesday.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it would
buy Precision Castparts in a deal valuing the company at
$32.3 billion. Precision Castparts' shares jumped as much as
19.4 percent to $231.47, while Berkshire Class B shares dipped
0.2 percent to $143.27.
""It's speculative to take anything away from today's rally.
Mostly you see it pronounced in the cyclical sectors ...
anything tied to China and the commodities' complex," said Mark
Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott
in Philadelphia.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 241.35 points,
or 1.39 percent, to 17,614.73, the S&P 500 gained 26.42
points, or 1.27 percent, to 2,103.99 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 61.76 points, or 1.22 percent, to 5,105.30.
U.S. stocks had ended lower on Friday, with the Dow closing
down for the seventh straight day, after solid July jobs data
pried the door open a little wider for a potential rate hike in
September.
With U.S. interest rates near zero for nearly a decade, debt
has been cheap. But with the Federal Reserve widely expected to
hike rates later this year, merger and acquisition activity has
increased.
July was the seventh-strongest month for global deal
activity since 1980. Through July, cross-border M&A activity
totaled $913.5 billion, up 23 percent from a year ago, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
In other deal news, ammonia maker CVR Partners' deal
to buy Rentech Nitrogen Partners for about $533 million
sent Rentech soaring 28.1 percent to $13.19.
Twitter rose 8.9 percent to $29.45 after CEO Jack
Dorsey joined other insiders in buying more shares and the
company also clinched a multiyear partnership with the National
Football League.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,286 to 767, for a 2.98-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,945 issues
rose and 829 fell for a 2.35-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 35 new 52-week highs and 3 lows; the
Nasdaq was recording 52 new highs and 79 lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Nick Zieminski)