* Netflix rises, set to break 7-day losing streak
* Barnes & Noble falls; sales down for 5th straight quarter
* Indexes down: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Sept 9 U.S. stocks fell in late afternoon
trading on Wednesday, led by a decline in Apple shares and as
energy companies dropped with oil prices.
Apple shares were last down 0.8 percent at $111.44
in volatile trading as the company's product launch event was
under way in San Francisco.
Apple said it would update Apple TV with an App Store and a
new interface that allows viewers to make requests through the
Siri digital assistant to search for specific programs and
movies across apps.
The S&P energy sector led declines among the S&P 500
sectors, falling 1.3 percent, as oil prices dropped.
The day's late losses reversed earlier gains of as much as 1
percent and followed a 2-percent rally in the major U.S. stock
indexes on Tuesday.
"We had a nice rally yesterday based on an oversold
position. There really wasn't anything to create a
follow-through, so the buying just kind of ran out of steam,"
said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth
Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
"Investors are still looking for policy developments out of
China, and also wary of what might come out of the Fed next
week."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 140.26 points,
or 0.85 percent, to 16,352.42, the S&P 500 lost 15.82
points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,953.59 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 28.12 points, or 0.58 percent, to 4,783.81.
U.S. job openings surged to 5.753 million in July from 5.323
million in June, Labor Department data showed, suggesting
strength in the economy ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
interest rate meeting next week.
Overseas, China's Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday the
government will strengthen fiscal policy, boost infrastructure
spending and speed up tax reform, adding steps to reenergize
sputtering growth. The Shanghai Composite
closed 2.3 percent higher.
Barnes & Noble fell 20 percent to $13 after the
largest U.S. bookstore chain reported a decline in sales for the
fifth consecutive quarter.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals sank 79 percent to $9.39
after its experimental bowel drug failed to meet the main goal
in a late-stage study.
Netflix, which was up 4.8 percent at $99.50 and
poised to break a seven-day losing streak, was among the biggest
boosts to the S&P 500.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,029 to 976, for a 2.08-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,688 issues
fell and 1,099 advanced for a 1.54-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The S&P 500 was posting 4 new 52-week highs and one new low;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 39 new highs and 37 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)