* Biotechs sell off after Clinton tweet
* Biogen, Gilead biggest drag on the S&P, Nasdaq
* Several Fed officials to speak this week
* Dow up 0.8 pct, S&P up 0.6 pct, Nasdaq down 0.2 pct
(Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Sept 21 U.S. stocks climbed in late Monday
afternoon trading, rebounding from losses late last week with
from gains Apple and financial shares, but a drop in biotech
shares limited the advance.
Shares of biotech companies fell after U.S. Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she would announce a
plan to stop "price gouging" for specialty drugs.
Biogen fell 5.8 percent to $296.40 and Gilead
was down 2.9 percent at $105.25.
The S&P healthcare sector fell 1.35 percent, making
it the only S&P sector index in the red. The Nasdaq biotech
index slumped 4.3 percent.
The New York Times reported that steep price increases for
specialty drugs was partly due to companies buying old,
neglected drugs and turning them into "specialty drugs." (nyti.ms/1Yvz0Xl)
Financial shares bounced back after losing ground following
Thursday's Federal Reserve decision to keep rates unchanged. The
S&P financial index was up 1.1 percent.
But stock trading was volatile, continuing the recent trend.
Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had been in negative territory
earlier.
"We have a new level of uncertainty and that kind of hinders
the investor from grabbing the ball and running with it," said
Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management
in Birmingham, Alabama.
Apple was up 1.6 percent at $115.24, leading the
S&P 500 higher. The Wall Street Journal reported Apple has
designated building an electric car as a "committed project" and
has set a target shipping date for 2019.
At 3:05 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
135.46 points, or 0.83 percent, to 16,520.04, the S&P 500
gained 11.66 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,969.69 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 10.67 points, or 0.22 percent, to
4,837.90.
The Federal Reserve's decision to delay an interest rate
increase last week was largely a "risk management" exercise to
be sure recent market volatility would not become a drag on the
economy, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,870 to 1,147, for a 1.63-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,431 issues fell and 1,373 advanced for a 1.04-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 3 new 52-week highs and 17 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 34 new highs and 60 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)