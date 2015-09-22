* Copper prices hit 3-week low, oil down about 2 pct
* All 30 Dow components and 10 S&P sectors down
* Volatility index jumps
* Goldman falls after CEO discloses he has cancer
* Indexes down: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 1.2 pct, Nasdaq 1.5 pct
(Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Sept 22 U.S. stocks dropped late Tuesday
afternoon, dragged down by investor uncertainty over when the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates and as a selloff in
commodities pushed materials shares lower.
S&P materials, down 1.8 percent, led the decline,
but the selloff was broad-based. All 30 Dow components were
down, along with all 10 major S&P sectors.
Copper prices hit a three-week low. U.S. crude oil
also settled lower.
The Fed's decision last week to keep rates near zero levels
has left investors guessing when the central bank will make its
big move, increasing volatility in the market. Atlanta Fed
President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday a rate hike later this
year was still possible.
The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's fear gauge,
jumped 12.3 percent to 22.61, above its long-term average of 20.
Goldman Sachs fell 1.9 percent to $179.83 and was the
biggest drag on the Dow after Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein
said he had a "highly curable" form of lymphoma.
At 3:39 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
179.09 points, or 1.08 percent, to 16,331.1, the S&P 500
lost 23.54 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,943.43 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 71.66 points, or 1.48 percent, to
4,757.30.
The S&P 500 index, which is 9 percent below its May
record-high, has seen moves of at least 1 percent in more than
12 sessions since Aug. 20 as investors fretted over a China-led
global economic slowdown and the looming rate hike.
"Investors are nervous because there is a sense that the
Fed knows more than it is letting on regarding the health of the
global economy," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at
Wunderlich Securities in New York.
Atlanta Fed President Lockhart is scheduled to speak again
later on Tuesday. Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks on Thursday.
Apple was down 2 percent at $112.86, leading the
decline in tech stocks, and was the biggest drag on the S&P and
the Nasdaq.
Shares of Volkswagen suppliers BorgWarner, Honeywell
and Delphi Automotive were down between 2.2
percent and 7.5 percent after the German carmaker
admitted to cheating on vehicle emission tests.
Biotech stocks fell for a second day after Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she would propose a
$250 monthly cap on prescription drugs.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Nick Zieminski)