* Copper prices hit 3-week low, oil down about 2 pct
* All 30 Dow components and 10 S&P sectors down
* Volatility index jumps
* Goldman falls after CEO discloses he has cancer
* Indexes down: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 1.2 pct, Nasdaq 1.5 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Sept 22 U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday as a
selloff in commodities dragged down materials shares and
Volkswagen suppliers' shares dropped following the German
carmaker's emissions scandal.
S&P materials, down 1.8 percent, led the decline
for the S&P 500, but the selloff was broad-based, with all 10
major sectors lower.
More worries about slower growth in China pushed commodities
to two-week lows, with copper prices and industrial
metals leading losses. U.S. crude oil also settled lower.
Shares of Volkswagen suppliers BorgWarner, Honeywell
and Delphi Automotive fell after the German
carmaker admitted to cheating on vehicle emission
tests. BorgWarner shares were down 7.6 percent at $39.37, while
Honeywell fell 1.7 percent to $96.04 and Delphi lost 3.6 percent
to $74.44.
Biotech stocks fell for a second day after Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she would propose a
$250 monthly cap on prescription drugs. The Nasdaq Biotech Index
was down 1.7 percent.
"It's China. It's the Fed. It's slowing global growth. The
news on Volkswagen is overhanging the auto industry. There is a
bit of a bubble in the healthcare area," said Tim Ghriskey,
chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New
York.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 179.72 points,
or 1.09 percent, to 16,330.47, the S&P 500 lost 24.23
points, or 1.23 percent, to 1,942.74 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 72.23 points, or 1.5 percent, to 4,756.72.
The Fed's decision last week to keep rates near zero has
left investors guessing when the central bank will make its big
move, increasing volatility in the market.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday a rate
hike later this year was still possible. Lockhart is scheduled
to speak again later on Tuesday. Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks
on Thursday.
The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's fear gauge,
jumped 11.4 percent to 22.44, above its long-term average of 20.
Goldman Sachs fell 1.9 percent to $179.83 and was the
biggest drag on the Dow after Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein
said he had a "highly curable" form of lymphoma.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,442 to 623, for a 3.92-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,171 issues fell and 636 advanced for a 3.41-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week high and 35 lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 16 new highs and 118 lows.
About 7.3 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the roughly 8.3 billion daily average for the past 20
trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
