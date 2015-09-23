* China factory activity at 6-1/2-yr low in September
* U.S. factory activity stays at 2-yr low in September
* Materials and energy sectors lag
* Indexes down: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Sept 23 U.S. stocks ended down slightly on
Wednesday, led by losses in materials and energy shares as weak
Chinese and U.S. factory data added to growth worries.
Trading was choppy once gain, with the S&P 500 briefly
trading higher following afternoon comments by Chinese President
Xi Jinping that his country was capable of maintaining a
relatively high growth rate for a long time.
The S&P 500 is down 2.8 percent since Thursday, when the
Federal Reserve decided to hold interest rates near zero.
Data showed U.S. manufacturing growth stayed at a two-year
low in September, while Chinese factory activity shrank to a
6-1/2 year low in the month, underscoring worries about demand.
Boeing Co said it had won orders and commitments
from China for aircraft valued at about $38 billion at list
prices. But its shares fell 1.7 percent to $131.67.
The S&P materials index, down 2.1 percent, led the
decline for the S&P 500 for a second day, followed by the energy
index, which was down 1.4 percent.
U.S. crude oil futures ended down 4.1 percent, while shares
of Chevron were down 1.5 percent at $76.12.
"The market looks tired and flat, and there is some
hesitation to commit with earnings coming out in two weeks and
worries about China and the impact on companies that do a lot of
business overseas," said Daniel Morgan, senior portfolio manager
at Synovus Trust Company in Atlanta.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 50.58 points,
or 0.31 percent, to 16,279.89, the S&P 500 lost 3.98
points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,938.76 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 3.98 points, or 0.08 percent, to 4,752.74.
Worries over a China-led global economic slowdown and
uncertainty over when the Fed may raise rates have left
investors skittish.
S&P 500 earnings are projected to decline 3.9 percent in the
third quarter from a year ago, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Volume was light due to the Yom Kippur holiday. About 5.9
billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, below the
roughly 8 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
First Niagara Financial was up 14.5 percent at
$10.26 after Bloomberg reported the regional bank was exploring
a sale.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,784 to 1,242, for a 1.44-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,609 issues fell and 1,185 advanced for a 1.36-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week high and 38 lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 135 lows.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)