* Caterpillar hits 5-year low after sales forecast cut
* Health stocks on track for 5th day of losses
* Investors await Yellen speech at 5 p.m. ET
* Indexes down: Dow 0.64 pct, S&P 0.54 pct; Nasdaq 0.72 pct
By Sinead Carew
Sept 24 Key U.S. stock indexes fell in afternoon
trading on Thursday, weighed by tumbling healthcare stocks and
shares of market heavyweight Caterpillar after a cut in its
sales forecast added to worries over sluggish global growth.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
health sector's 1.4 percent fall leading the declines.
The Nasdaq biotech sector was down 2.8 percent. Both
indexes were on track for a fifth straight day of losses.
While the market pared losses somewhat in late afternoon
trading, investors were cautious ahead of a speech by Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, which could provide clues regarding
the timing of an increase in U.S. interest rates.
"You need to see better China data and more certainty about
the Fed," said Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at
Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis, Missouri.
"We're trading in these wide ranges due to continued
uncertainty and Yellen's speaking tonight. We tell our clients
expect a lot of these 20-30 point range days."
Yellen, who is due to deliver an inflation speech at 5 p.m.
ET (2100 GMT), had cited concerns about slowing global growth as
a key reason for holding off from a long-anticipated Fed rate
hike last Thursday.
Shares in Caterpillar, the world's biggest mining and
construction equipment maker, were down 6 percent at $65.94,
making it the biggest drag on the Dow. It said it could cut up
to 10,000 jobs as it faces challenging conditions in key regions
and the mining and energy sector.
"The (Caterpillar) news is not helping matters, it's
emblematic of a weaker global economy," said Joseph Quinlan,
chief market strategist for U.S. Trust, in New York.
At 2:41 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 104.46 points, or 0.64 percent, to 16,175.43, the S&P 500
lost 10.54 points, or 0.54 percent, to 1,928.22 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.36 points, or 0.72 percent,
to 4,718.38.
Healthcare stocks have been under pressure since Hillary
Clinton, the leading U.S. Democratic Presidential candidate,
vowed to stop "price gouging" by drug companies.
Among the 10 key S&P sectors, only energy and
utilities eked out gains.
Earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to decline 3.9
percent in the third quarter from a year ago, Thomson Reuters
data shows.
The CBOE Volatility index, known as Wall Street's
"fear gauge," rose 5.7 percent to 23.40. Its long-term average
is 20.
A gauge of U.S. business investment plans fell slightly in
August, jobless claims barely rose last week, and new
single-family home sales rose more quickly than expected in
August.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,039 to 958, for a 2.13-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,752 issues fell and 991 advanced for a 1.77-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 69 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 16 new highs and 174 new lows.
