NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. stock futures were
slightly higher in volatile trading at the start of the
overnight session following comments by Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen and news that she was receiving medical attention
after the speech in which she struggled to finish her last
lines.
A spokesman for the University of Massachusetts at Amherst,
where the speech was held, said later that Yellen was expected
to resume her schedule Thursday and attend a planned dinner.
Among other comments, Yellen said she expects the Fed to
raise interest rates later this year.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.2 percent at the
start of the overnight session but later turned slightly higher
and were last up 0.4 percent.
Investors had been cautious on Thursday ahead of the speech,
awaiting clues on the timing for the first rate hike in almost a
decade.
