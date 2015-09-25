NEW YORK, Sept 25 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq turned
lower in afternoon trading, dragged down by a drop in biotech
shares.
The Nasdaq Biotech Index was down 6.2 percent, led
lower by a 5.6 percent drop in Celgene.
The biotech index is on track for a 14-percent loss for the
week. On Monday, U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton said she would announce a plan to stop "price gouging"
for specialty drugs, sparking a fall in the shares.
At 2:52 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
68.62 points, or 0.42 percent, to 16,269.94, the S&P 500
lost 4.54 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,927.7 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 56.05 points, or 1.18 percent, to
4,678.43.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)