* China industrial profits fall, stoking economy fear
* U.S. consumer spending rises more than expected in Aug
* Biotech stocks continue their fall
* Indexes end down: Dow 1.92 pct, S&P 2.57 pct, Nasdaq 3.04
pct
(Adds detail on Valeant)
By Noel Randewich
Sept 28 U.S. stocks finished sharply lower on
Monday and were on track for their worst quarter in four years
as investors worried about the health of China's economy and its
potential impact on the timing of a U.S. interest rate increase.
The Nasdaq composite lost 3 percent and S&P 500
dropped more than 2 percent.
Much of the damage came from pharmaceutical and biotech
stocks after Democratic lawmakers on Monday attacked "massive"
price increases of two heart drugs from Canada's Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which tumbled 16.5
percent.
The Nasdaq biotechnology index fell 6 percent, its
worst one-day drop since 2011, adding to losses from last week
when Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
criticized drug pricing.
Among the S&P sectors, the health care index was
the deepest decliner, down 3.84 percent.
"The broad healthcare sector and China are hurting the
market. It's time for risk-off and there's no place to hide,"
said Richard Weeks, managing director at HighTower Advisors in
Vienna, Virginia.
Profits at Chinese industrial companies fell 8.8 percent,
fresh data showed, pushing down shares of raw material producers
and energy companies. Oil prices fell more than 2 percent.
U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in August,
according to another report, appearing to add to the case for an
interest rate increase this year.
But contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes decreased,
indicating the robust housing market could be losing some steam.
The Federal Reserve held off from raising rates at its
September meeting, citing concerns about the global economy,
notably China, among other factors.
New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley on Monday
suggested the central bank could pull the trigger as soon as
October.
"A lot of investors think the Fed is confused," said
Mohannad Aama, Managing Director at Beam Capital Management LLC.
"They're putting themselves in a corner by saying they expect to
raise rates between now and the end of the year when the economy
every day is proving otherwise."
Several other Fed officials are scheduled to speak during
the week, including Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday.
Investors will also scrutinize September non-farm payrolls
data on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.92 percent to
end at 16,001.89 points.
The S&P 500 lost 2.57 percent to 1,881.77 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.04 percent to finish at
4,543.97.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said the Fed's low interest
rates are creating bubbles in markets for art, property and
"junk" bonds, in a video to be released on Tuesday. watch.reuters.tv/HBv
Alcoa's shares jumped 5.73 percent after the aluminum
producer said it would split into two publicly-traded companies.
The largest drag on the S&P 500, Apple fell 1.97
percent despite reporting that it sold a record number of its
new iPhones in their first weekend.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,796 to 316. On the Nasdaq, 2,397 issues fell and 452 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and 80 lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 358 lows.
About 8.3 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 7.2 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Sweta Singh in
Bengaluru, and Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Andrew Hay)