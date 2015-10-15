* U.S. CPI falls in Sept; weekly jobless claims down
* Citi rallies after results
* Biotech index up 4.4 pct
* S&P rises to highest in eight weeks
* Indexes up: Dow 1.3 pct, S&P 1.5 pct, Nasdaq 1.8 pct

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Oct 15 A tame inflation reading and strong
earnings from Citigroup led investors to pile back into stocks
on Thursday, pushing Wall Street to its best level in eight
weeks.
Equities added to gains late in the session, and eight of
the S&P 500 sectors registered increases of more than 1 percent.
More than four stocks rose for every one that fell on both
the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.
The S&P 500 health care index jumped 2.2 percent
despite a disappointing forecast from HCA Holdings,
which fell 5 percent to $72.21. The Nasdaq Biotech Index
jumped 4.4 percent, rallying sharply before the close.
"There's a lot of cash on the sidelines, and we did break
through to a new high since the August decline," said Tim
Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford
Hills, New York. "Volume picked up as well, which is a strong
indicator."
Citigroup rose 4.4 percent to $52.97 after the
third-biggest U.S. bank's results beat estimates, while Goldman
Sachs was up 3 percent at $184.96, despite weak results.
The financial sector jumped 2.3 percent, recovering
from losses on Wednesday, when JPMorgan results
disappointed.
U.S. consumer prices declined the most in eight months as
gasoline costs fell in September, but a rise in core CPI, which
strips out food and energy costs, suggested inflation was
starting to firm. Unemployment benefit claims fell in the last
week, pointing to a strong labor market.
The data, following a weak retail sales report, added to
uncertainty over the timing of an interest rate increase from
the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 217 points, or
1.28 percent, to 17,141.75, while the S&P 500 gained
29.62 points, or 1.49 percent, to 2,023.86, its highest level in
eight weeks.
The Nasdaq Composite added 87.25 points, or 1.82
percent, to 4,870.10.
Worries about the U.S. earnings outlook had pressured stocks
earlier this week.
Also in the healthcare sector, insurer UnitedHealth
slipped 1.6 percent to $120.17 even though it reported a
slightly better-than-expected profit in the third quarter.
Nike rose 2.3 percent to $128.79. The world's
largest sportswear maker said it expects revenue growth to be
faster over the next five years.
Netflix slid 8.3 percent to $101.09, a day after
the video-streaming service said U.S. subscriber additions came
in below expectations for the third quarter. The stock weighed
the most on the S&P.
After the bell, shares of Mattel were down 2.4
percent at $22 following its results and guidance.
The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 41 new lows.
About 7.0 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 7.6 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
