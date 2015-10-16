* Consumer sentiment data better than expected
* GE rises after Q3 results
* Grainger, Honeywell fall after results
* Sept industrial production in line with view
* Twitter rises after Ballmer discloses 4 pct stake
* Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Oct 16 U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday,
notching a third week of gains, lifted by a jump in General
Electric shares and upbeat consumer sentiment data.
The S&P 500's three weeks of gains marked its longest
winning streak since May, extending a rebound from the market's
August selloff.
GE shares rose 3.4 percent to $29.98, hitting their
highest level in seven years, after the company reported
better-than-expected earnings. The stock was among the biggest
boosts to the S&P 500 and Dow.
Mattel jumped 6 percent to $23.89 and was the
biggest percentage gainer in the S&P 500, even after its sales
missed estimates.
Consumer sentiment data helped. The University of Michigan's
preliminary index on consumer sentiment rebounded strongly in
early October, suggesting that the economic recovery remained on
track.
"We're in a window right now of roughly between 2,000 and
2,050 (for the S&P) that is fairly important for the market.
That's the point at which the market broke down in August. If we
can hold above 2,000, that would be good thing," said Paul
Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in
Chicago.
Also, he said, "we're in the better part of the year from a
seasonal perspective. Certainty with the selloff that we've had
in the third quarter, it sets up for potentially a good fourth
quarter."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 74.22 points,
or 0.43 percent, to 17,215.97, the S&P 500 gained 9.25
points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,033.11 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 16.59 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,886.69.
For the week, the Dow rose 0.8 percent, also registering a
third week of gains, while the S&P 500 was up 0.9 percent and
the Nasdaq gained 1.2 percent.
Forecasts for S&P 500 earnings improved slightly as more
companies reported results. Third-quarter earnings are now
expected to have fallen 3.9 percent, compared with Monday's
forecast for a decline of 4.8 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
On the down side, Honeywell fell 1.5 percent to
$97.03 even though it also beat profit estimates. Industrial
tool maker Grainger slumped 6.3 percent to $207.65 after
results.
Other domestic data on Friday showed a lackluster industrial
production picture, with industrial production in September
shrinking for the second month in a row, in line with
expectations.
The Federal Reserve, which kept rates at near-zero levels at
its September meeting, is waiting for signs of stabilizing
inflation and sustained economic recovery before it pulls the
trigger on a rate hike.
Twitter rose 4.8 percent to $31.15 after Bloomberg
reported that former Microsoft Chief Executive Steve Ballmer
owns a 4 percent stake in the company.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,829 to 1,225, for a 1.49-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,428 issues fell and 1,330 advanced for a 1.07-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 21 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 56 new highs and 25 new lows.
About 6.6 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 7.5 billion daily average for the past 20
trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)