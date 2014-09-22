* Indexes off: Dow 0.35 pct, S&P 0.68 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. stocks were trading lower
heading towards midday on Monday after China's finance minister
indicated the country will not increase stimulus measures and
U.S. housing data fell short of expectations.
Recent data in China has been weak, leading many analysts to
lower their growth forecasts and hope for more aggressive
accommodations from the government. In remarks on Sunday,
Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said China wouldn't dramatically
alter its economic policy because of any one economic indicator.
A closely watched gauge of Chinese manufacturing, due on
Tuesday, could indicate activity was contracting.
"The China demand story is a new variation of a story we've
been worried about for a few months. We get some critical data
on it tonight for tomorrow morning," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
The National Association of Realtors said U.S. existing home
sales dropped 1.8 percent to an annual rate of 5.05 million
units, following four straight months of gains. Expectations
called for sales increasing to a 5.20 million-unit pace. The
PHLX housing sector index was down 1.4 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was falling 61.28
points, or 0.35 percent, to 17,218.46, the S&P 500 was
losing 13.7 points, or 0.68 percent, to 1,996.7 and the Nasdaq
Composite was dropping 52.01 points, or 1.14 percent, to
4,527.78.
In the latest round of merger activity, Sigma-Aldrich
shares were up 33.5 percent to $136.62 as the best
performer on the S&P 500 after German drugs and chemicals maker
Merck KGaA agreed to acquire Sigma-Aldrich for $17
billion in cash to boost its life science business.
Yahoo shares were trading down 5.5 percent to
$38.69. The stock was downgraded by Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and by Bernstein in the wake of the Alibaba Group
debut Friday. Alibaba shares were down 3.2 percent to $90.90.
Dresser-Rand shares were up 2.6 percent to $81.99
after Germany's Siemens agreed to buy the U.S.
oilfield equipment maker for $7.6 billion in cash. The stock had
rallied more than 17 percent last week in anticipation of the
deal.
Among the largest percentage gainers on the New York Stock
Exchange was Kemet, up 11.9 percent after its
second-quarter outlook, while the largest percentage decliner
was CARBO Ceramics, down 18.86 percent.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Alibaba
, down 4.04 percent to $90.10; Bank Of America,
up 0.91 percent to $17.10 and Vale SA ADR, down 4.48
percent to $11.46.
On the Nasdaq, Yahoo, Apple, up 0.3
percent to $101.23 and Chinanet Online, up 75.0 percent
to $3.43 were among the most actively traded.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancing ones on the
NYSE by 2,467 to 474, for a 5.20-to-1 ratio on the downside; on
the Nasdaq, 2,164 issues were falling and 483 advancing for a
4.48-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 10 new 52-week highs
and 10 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 23 new highs
and 102 new lows.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)