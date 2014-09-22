* Indexes off: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.79 pct, Nasdaq 1.33 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. stocks were lower in
early afternoon trade on Monday after China's finance minister
indicated the country will not increase stimulus measures and
U.S. housing data fell short of expectations.
Recent data in China has been disappointing, leading many
analysts to lower their growth forecasts and hope for more
aggressive accommodations from the government. In remarks on
Sunday, Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said China wouldn't
dramatically alter its economic policy because of any one
economic indicator.
A closely watched gauge of Chinese manufacturing, due on
Tuesday, could indicate activity was contracting.
"We have the ISM for China and we have Europe continue to
struggle with France and Italy in recession, so you have some
developed (nations) plus China problems," said Doug Cote, chief
market strategist at Voya Investment Management in New York.
"Unless tomorrow's (data) is really horrendous, I am not
that worried about China at this time."
The National Association of Realtors said U.S. existing home
sales dropped 1.8 percent to an annual rate of 5.05 million
units, snapping four straight months of gains. Expectations
called for sales increasing to a 5.20 million-unit pace. The
PHLX housing sector index was down 1.7 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was falling 82.72
points, or 0.48 percent, to 17,197.02, the S&P 500 was
losing 15.91 points, or 0.79 percent, to 1,994.49 and the Nasdaq
Composite was dropping 60.70 points, or 1.33 percent, to
4,519.09.
The S&P 500 was on track for its biggest percentage decline
since early August.
Among the largest percentage gainers on the New York Stock
Exchange was Doral Financial, rising 15.2 percent, while
the largest percentage decliner was CARBO Ceramics, down
16.25 percent.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Bank Of
America, up 0.80 percent to $17.09; Alibaba,
down 4.04 percent to $90.10; and Vale SA ADR, down 5.21
percent to $11.38.
On the Nasdaq, Yahoo, down 5.6 percent to $38.63;
Apple, down 0.3 percent to $100.69; and Chinanet Online
, up 74.5 percent to $3.42 were among the most actively
traded.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancing ones on the
NYSE by 2,517 to 483, for a 5.21-to-1 ratio on the downside; on
the Nasdaq, 2,214 issues were falling and 496 advancing for a
4.46-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 11 new 52-week highs
and 12 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 24 new highs
and 119 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)