* Indexes off: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 1.3 pct

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Sept 22 Bear Stearns Depositor Inc was the New York Stock Exchange's biggest percentage gainer on Monday, jumping 34.6 percent to $38.10, though volume was extremely light.

Fewer than 3,000 shares exchanged hands on the name, which often sees no daily trading at all. Fifty-day average volume for the stock is a mere 24 shares.

Index snapshot at 13:50 EDT:

* S&P 500 was falling 14.57 points, or 0.72 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was losing 57.52 points, or 1.26 percent.

* Dow industrials was dropping 73.04 points, or 0.42 percent.

* Russell 2000 was falling 16.16 points, or 1.41 percent.

* S&P MidCap was dropping 16.39 points, or 1.16 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was losing 7.18 points, or 1.09 percent. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)