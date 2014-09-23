* Indexes: Dow off 0.5 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq down 0.2 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 23 Shares of Ascena Retail Group
Inc were suffering their biggest one-day decline in 14
years on Tuesday, a day after the company reported weak
fourth-quarter results.
After the market closed on Monday, Ascena reported adjusted
earnings that missed expectations, along with
weaker-than-forecast revenue. The apparel retailer also gave a
2015 outlook.
The stock lost 16.8 percent to $13.75, its biggest daily
drop since Sept. 24, 1990. Volume of about 6.87 million shares
made for the most active day since September 2013 and was many
times the company's 50-day average of about 922,000 shares.
Year-to-date, the stock is down about 35 percent.
Following the results, at least two brokers lowered their
price targets on the stock, with Piper Jaffray cutting its
target to $18 from $22 while SunTrust Robinson lowered its from
$21 to $17.
Index snapshot at 13:51 EDT:
* S&P 500 was falling 6.4 points, or 0.32 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was losing 7.92 points, or 0.17
percent.
* Dow industrials was dropping 78.18 points, or 0.46
percent.
* Russell 2000 was falling 7.2 points, or 0.64
percent.
* S&P MidCap was dropping 5.92 points, or 0.42
percent.
* S&P SmallCap was losing 4.48 points, or 0.69
percent.
(Editing by Andre Grenon and Nick Zieminski)