US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher; Nasdaq hits intraday record
March 21 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq composite hitting a record intraday high, tracking buoyant European and Asian markets and as oil prices rebounded.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 0.76 pct
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Biotech stocks are moving higher on Wednesday, bouncing back from a two-day drop, helped by gains in Gilead Sciences after trial results for the company's HIV treatment.
Gilead said its HIV tablet containing tenofovir alafenamide was found better than its approved drug, Stribild, in two mid-stage studies, sending shares up 2.5 percent to $108.06.
Of the 119 stocks that comprise the Nasdaq biotech index, only 10 were in negative territory.
The gains helped lift the biotech index 2.4 percent, putting it on track for its best day in two months. Also moving higher were Biogen Idec, up 4 percent to $345.50 and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, up 4.9 percent to $109.95.
* S&P 500 was rising 9.89 points, or 0.5 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was gaining 34.30 points, or 0.76 percent.
* Dow industrials was adding 103.91 points, or 0.61 percent.
* Russell 2000 was adding 5.8 points, or 0.52 percent.
* S&P MidCap was adding 2.41 points, or 0.17 percent.
* S&P SmallCap was gaining 2.95 points, or 0.46 percent.
* Futures up: Dow 10 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
March 21 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Tuesday as oil prices rebounded and ahead of speeches by a host of Federal Reserve officials, whose comments will be scrutinized for clues on the future path of interest rate hikes.