* Indexes up: Dow 1 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Sept 26 Biotech stocks were among the biggest percentage gainers on the Nasdaq on Friday, though the benchmark index only posted mild gains on the day.

Agios Pharmaceuticals surged 20 percent to $64.02 on its heaviest one-day volume since its initial public offering last year. Earlier, the company said it would present clinical data from an ongoing phase I study.

Among other big gainers, Repros Therapeutics climbed 18 percent to $10.59 after reporting the trial results for its secondary hypogonadism treatment. Esperion Therapeutics was up 16 percent at $20.95. Both stocks moved on volume that was much heavier than average.

Despite the gains, the Nasdaq Biotech index was up a more moderate 0.3 percent. The index was pressured as AcelRx plummeted 19 percent to $5.44 after saying it was looking to resubmit the new drug application for its Zalviso product in the first quarter of 2015.

Index snapshot at 14:20 EDT:

* S&P 500 was rising 16.96 points, or 0.86 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was gaining 40.11 points, or 0.9 percent.

* Dow industrials was adding 171.56 points, or 1.01 percent.

* Russell 2000 was adding 6.75 points, or 0.61 percent.

* S&P MidCap was adding 8.78 points, or 0.64 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was gaining 2.99 points, or 0.47 percent. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)