* Indexes up: Dow 1 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Biotech stocks were among the
biggest percentage gainers on the Nasdaq on Friday, though the
benchmark index only posted mild gains on the day.
Agios Pharmaceuticals surged 20 percent to $64.02
on its heaviest one-day volume since its initial public offering
last year. Earlier, the company said it would present clinical
data from an ongoing phase I study.
Among other big gainers, Repros Therapeutics
climbed 18 percent to $10.59 after reporting the trial results
for its secondary hypogonadism treatment. Esperion Therapeutics
was up 16 percent at $20.95. Both stocks moved on
volume that was much heavier than average.
Despite the gains, the Nasdaq Biotech index was up a
more moderate 0.3 percent. The index was pressured as AcelRx
plummeted 19 percent to $5.44 after saying it was
looking to resubmit the new drug application for its Zalviso
product in the first quarter of 2015.
Index snapshot at 14:20 EDT:
* S&P 500 was rising 16.96 points, or 0.86 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was gaining 40.11 points, or 0.9
percent.
* Dow industrials was adding 171.56 points, or 1.01
percent.
* Russell 2000 was adding 6.75 points, or 0.61
percent.
* S&P MidCap was adding 8.78 points, or 0.64 percent.
* S&P SmallCap was gaining 2.99 points, or 0.47
percent.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)