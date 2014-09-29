NEW YORK, Sept 29 Housing shares were down on Monday following data that suggested a still shaky U.S. housing market.

An index of housing shares was down 0.8 percent after a report showed contracts to purchase previously-owned U.S. homes fell more than expected in August.

Among the biggest decliners in the index, shares of KB Home were down 1.8 percent, shares of Meritage Homes were down 1.7 percent and shares of Ryland were down 1.7 percent.

Housing shares have been underperforming the benchmark S&P 500 index this year, with the housing index down 5.9 percent for the year so far, while the S&P 500 is up 6.8 percent.

Last week, data on the housing sector was more upbeat, with one report showing new home sales rose 18 percent in August, hitting a six-year high.

Index snapshot at 10:33 EDT:

* S&P 500 was falling 10.34 points, or 0.52 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was losing 14.71 points, or 0.33 percent.

* Dow industrials was dropping 104.51 points, or 0.61 percent.

* Russell 2000 was falling 5.09 points, or 0.45 percent.

* S&P MidCap was dropping 6.83 points, or 0.49 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was losing 2.88 points, or 0.45 percent.

(Editing by Nick Zieminski)