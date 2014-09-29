US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; jobs data points to economic strength
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates close with utilities down for week)
NEW YORK, Sept 29 Shares of Tibco Software were up 20.9 percent after the business software maker said private equity firm Vista Equity Partners would take it private for $4.3 billion in the largest technology buyout this year.
The stock was among the day's biggest percentage gainers on the Nasdaq and was trading in heavy volume of 49 million shares, compared with the stock's 10-day moving average volume of 5.6 million.
The stock's increase would be its biggest daily percentage gain since 2002. The shares are up 5 percent for the year so far, and jumped 6.6 percent last Wednesday. They are well above their intrinsic value of $9.54, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, suggesting the stock is overvalued.
The stock also has a relative valuation score of just 11 out of 100, the data showed.
Index snapshot at 11:49 EDT:
* S&P 500 was falling 5.83 points, or 0.29 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was losing 6.78 points, or 0.15 percent.
* Dow industrials was dropping 56.79 points, or 0.33 percent.
* Russell 2000 was falling 1.4 points, or 0.13 percent.
* S&P MidCap was dropping 2.69 points, or 0.19 percent.
* S&P SmallCap was losing 0.93 points, or 0.14 percent. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates close with utilities down for week)
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates to close)
(Adds table, details, comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss March 10 Speculators boosted bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, lifting net longs to their highest level since early February, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.26 billion in the week ended March 7, up from $13.01 billion the previous week. It was the highest level