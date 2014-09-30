European shares end week with a gain; banks volatile on rate talk
* Tullow Oil plunges on rights issue news (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
NEW YORK, Sept 30 Shares of restaurant companies were mostly lower on Tuesday, though MKM Partners wrote that a number of names in the space appeared poised to outperform on a technical basis.
Jack in the Box Inc hit its second all-time high in as many days on Tuesday, up 1.2 percent to $68.50 and "breaking out of a six month base," wrote Jonathan Krinsky, MKM's chief market technician in Greenwich, Connecticut. The stock "now looks to have room up to the mid $70s."
MKM said it would look to be long on six restaurant stocks for the medium-term, including Darden Restaurants, Domino's Pizza and Brinker International.
Domino's "continues to work through a medium-term base. It is just now breaking out and should be able to challenge and exceed prior highs above $80," Krinsky wrote.
Shares of Domino's dipped 0.9 percent to $76.94, while Darden was down 0.8 percent to $51.58.
Index snapshot at 10:40 EDT:
* S&P 500 was rising 1 points, or 0.05 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was losing 1.67 points, or 0.04 percent.
* Dow industrials was adding 8.67 points, or 0.05 percent.
* Russell 2000 was falling 5.58 points, or 0.5 percent.
* S&P MidCap was dropping 6.36 points, or 0.46 percent.
* S&P SmallCap was losing 2.64 points, or 0.41 percent. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)
TORONTO, March 17 Karim Baratov, the 22-year-old Kazakh-Canadian dual citizen accused of involvement in a massive hack of Yahoo accounts that the United States says was orchestrated by Russian spies, is a "political scapegoat," his lawyer said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, March 17 Two Florida subsidiaries of Walt Disney Co have agreed to provide $3.8 million in back wages to comply with federal law, the U.S. Labor Department said in a statement on Friday.