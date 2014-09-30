NEW YORK, Sept 30 Shares of Move Inc were up 37 percent and the stock was the most actively traded name on the Nasdaq after Rupert Murdoch's said it would buy the company, which owns property websites such as realtor.com.

Shares of News Corp were down 2.2 percent. The deal was among the latest merger and deal-related news, which have been supportive for stocks.

But shares of DreamWorks Animation were down 3.1 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported Softbank Corp's talks to acquire the Hollywood studio have cooled, citing people familiar with the matter.

Move's stock rose to its highest since 2007 and its trading volume of 41.6 million shares was well above its 10-day moving average volume of roughly 290,000.

Index snapshot at 15:41 EDT:

* S&P 500 was falling 0.89 points, or 0.05 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was losing 2.08 points, or 0.05 percent.

* Dow industrials was adding 10.91 points, or 0.06 percent.

* Russell 2000 was falling 10.35 points, or 0.93 percent.

* S&P MidCap was dropping 7.88 points, or 0.57 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was losing 4.76 points, or 0.74 percent. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)