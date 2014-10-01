NEW YORK Oct 1 Shares of many leading automakers were lower following early September car-sales data on Wednesday, with Ford Motor down 0.9 percent after it reported sales fell slightly from a year ago.

The sales data from Ford follows a disappointing outlook from the company on Monday. Ford shares are down 10.8 percent for the week so far.

Shares of General Motors were up 1.4 percent after it reported year-over-year sales gains.

U.S.-listed shares of Toyota Motor were down 0.3 percent as it reported a decline in September sales from a year ago. U.S.-listed shares of Honda Motor were down 1.2 percent in New York.

Shares of the First Trust global auto index fund were down 1.3 percent.

Index snapshot at 1029 EDT:

* S&P 500 was down 12.99 points, or 0.66 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was down 42.95 points, or 0.96 percent.

* Dow industrials was down 140.03 points, or 0.82 percent.

* Russell 2000 was down 7.93 points, or 0.72 percent.

* S&P MidCap was down 7.48 points, or 0.55 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was down 4.03 points, or 0.63 percent. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)