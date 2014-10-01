NEW YORK Oct 1 Utility shares rallied
on Wednesday, the only one of the ten primary S&P 500 sectors in
positive territory, as investors sought protection amid
uncertainty over the first patient to be diagnosed with Ebola in
the United States.
The group, considered a defensive play for its high yields,
rose 1.3 percent on high volume, led by Exelon Corp,
which added 3.4 percent to $35.26, and NRG Energy, up
2.7 percent to $21.30. Both stocks were on track to outpace
their 50-day average volume.
Options trading for the group was also heavier than normal,
wrote Andrew Wilkinson, chief market analyst at Interactive
Brokers in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"By midday on Wednesday, [Exelon's] options volume was about
27 percent higher than its 10-day average. Likewise Duke Energy
Corp and Consolidated Edison Inc and Edison
International were each comfortably ahead of their
average daily options volume," he wrote.
Index snapshot at 13:02 EDT:
* S&P 500 was falling 19.82 points, or 1 percent.
* Nasdaq Comp was losing 60.13 points, or 1.34
percent.
* Dow industrials was dropping 209.23 points, or 1.23
percent.
* Russell 2000 was falling 12.5 points, or 1.13
percent.
* S&P MidCap was dropping 13.04 points, or 0.95
percent.
* S&P SmallCap was losing 6.45 points, or 1.02
percent.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)