NEW YORK Oct 2 Energy shares were the weakest industry group in the market on Thursday, pressured as crude oil continued a recent decline.

The S&P energy index fell 1.2 percent and was in negative territory for the year. Among the most active names, Halliburton Co fell 2.4 percent to $60.98 while Baker Hughes Inc lost 2.5 percent to $61.78. The Philadelphia SE Oil Service sector fell 2 percent in its fourth straight daily decline.

U.S. November crude oil fell 0.5 percent to $90.30 per barrel, though the commodity was well off its low of the session. Earlier, Brent crude fell to a June 2012 low as Saudi Arabian price cuts and weak global economic data added to supply glut worries.

Crude has fallen 14 percent since the start of July.

Index snapshot at 10:19 EDT:

* S&P 500 was falling 2.95 points, or 0.15 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was losing 5.24 points, or 0.12 percent.

* Dow industrials was dropping 25.34 points, or 0.15 percent.

* Russell 2000 was adding 1.38 points, or 0.13 percent.

* S&P MidCap was dropping 0.26 points, or 0.02 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was gaining 0.98 points, or 0.16 percent. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)