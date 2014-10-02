* S&P breaks three-day losing streak
* Small caps revive, exit correction territory
* VIX slumps after touching highest point since March
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK, Oct 2 U.S. stocks ended flat in a
volatile session on Thursday as energy stocks rebounded and
investors bought beaten-down shares, especially small caps.
The S&P broke a three-day string of losses, recovering from
a drop of as much as 1 percent, to close with the slimmest of
gains. Earlier, it had briefly dipped below its 150-day moving
average, a level it hasn't closed below since November 2012.
In late trading, investors temporarily set aside worries
about weak economic growth and rich valuations that have hit
stocks of late and added to volatility. The CBOE Volatility
Index, Wall Street's favored gauge of investor anxiety,
closed at 16.16, down 3.3 percent, after earlier reaching 17.98,
its highest since March.
Small-cap stocks also reversed direction. The Russell 2000
ended up 1 percent and is now down about 9.3 percent from
its March record, exiting correction territory.
"We're going to have to wait a few days and see whether this
can be a meaningful bottom relative to what we've seen so far,"
said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private
Bank in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.66 points, or
0.02 percent, to 16,801.05, the S&P 500 gained 0.01
points to 1,946.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.11
points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,430.20.
The S&P's 0.01 point gain was its smallest since April 24,
2013.
Markets had been pressured early after a press conference by
European Central Bank head Mario Draghi, whose discussion of
additional stimulus for the euro zone disappointed some
investors. European stocks finished with steep losses.
Energy stocks, which had been down for much of the
session, gained 0.4 percent. U.S. crude rebounded after falling
below $90 for the first time since April last year, and Brent
crude also finished well off the day's lows.
Friday's market direction will likely be determined by the
September jobs report, expected to show 215,000 jobs added. The
number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to a stronger labor
market.
About 7.7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 6.1 billion average last month, according to data from
BATS Global Markets.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was Wayfair, up 30.1 percent, while the largest percentage
decliner was Atento SA, down 13.6 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,645 to 1,429, for a 1.15-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,730 issues rose and 959 fell for a 1.80-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted three new 52-week highs
and 25 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 21 new highs and
164 new lows.
